The Las Animas Lady Trojans have had a great week of competition as the regular season winds down. The Ladies traveled to Cheraw, hosted Crowley County, and traveled to Holly in a variety of play.

On Monday in Cheraw, Las Animas won 3-1: 25-23, 25-27, 25-17 and 25-22.

Thursday, the Lady Trojans hosted the Crowley County Lady Chargers in Santa Fe League play. The Lady Chargers won game 1 25-21 by dominating the net. But in game 2, Las Animas flipped the script, hit hard and won 25-19 to make the match 1-1. Game 3 belonged to Crowley County 25-22, and Las Animas won again in game 4 25-22 to tie the match 2-2.

In the final game of the match, the Lady Chargers were red-carded twice and the Lady Trojans received 2 free points, but gave up 7 points to tie the final game 12-12. After back and forth, the Lady Trojans came up victorious 16-14 and won the match 3-2.

On Saturday, the Lady Trojans hit the road for a 10 a.m. start in Holly against the Lady Wildcats. They started slow losing the first game 25-13, but came back with a vengeance and went 3-0: 26-24, 25-21, and 25-22, to win the match.

After going 3-0 on the week, the Lady Trojans host Swallows Charter Academy on Tuesday at 4:30pm, travel to South Baca on Thursday for a 4:30 pm start, and then on Saturday end at Wiley at 1 p.m.