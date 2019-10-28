Beginning Wednesday night and moving into Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service has predicted a 70% chance for snow in Bent County.

Meteorologist Klint Skelly said that snow accumulation could reach up to an inch, however by the time this evening rolls around that snow should be melted away. And unless more snow falls than what is expected snow he said he doesn’t expect snow on roads or highways to be an issue for the area.

Skelly also went on to say that there is another possibility of snow for the area Sunday because of a cold front that is expected to move into the Arkansas Valley. But currently its too early to tell if that will be the case or not.

For more information about the weeks forecast you can visit weather.gov to learn more.

jconlan@ljtdmail.com