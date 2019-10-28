The Las Animas VFW Auxiliary #2411 is in the midst of their annual Wreath’s Across America project.

They are selling $15.00 wreaths for area cemeteries – Fort Lyon National Cemetery; Bent County/Las

Animas Cemetery; and Peaceful Valley Cemetery on the Smith Ranch. In 2018, Wreaths Across America

grew to include 1,640 participating locations across the country – up from 1,433 the year before.

Wreaths Across America also successfully expanded the mission overseas with the placement of 9,387

wreaths at Normandy-American Cemetery on Dec. 1.

Because of volunteer’s efforts, 1.8 million veterans’ wreaths were sponsored and placed on a grave marker and the names of each hero was said out loud. We will never forget the beautiful sight last year of all the graves being covered at the Fort Lyon National Cemetery – Karen VanEgmond’s dream came true.

This is the tenth year that that the VFW Auxiliary has participated in this project. We receive $5.00 for each wreath sold, and then in turn can help local veterans and their families. You may order wreaths for other cemeteries, pick them up, and place on any veterans’ grave in the area.

The simultaneous laying of all wreaths at all locations nationwide, at sea, and abroad, will be held on Dec. 14, 2019. Everyone is encouraged to attend the wreath laying ceremony at Fort Lyon National Cemetery at 10:00 am and then help lay the wreathes at Fort Lyon and Bent County/Las Animas Cemeteries. Please contact Kathleen Tomlin at 719-456-2948 if you wish to order a wreath. Darla Youngblood is the area coordinator for Wreaths Across America and she can be reached at 303-670-9077.