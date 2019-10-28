The second-ranked Fowler High School football team all but wrapped up the Arkansas Valley League title on Thursday as it defeated McClave 58-6 at the Cardinals' field.

The Grizzlies had the ball first and wasted little time getting on the scoreboard. It took only two plays to cover 63 yards with Josh Daniels capping the drive with a 25-yard touchdown run.

Braxton Bates added the extra point and the Grizzlies led 7-0.

The Cardinals got near midfield on their first possession, but eventually punted. Fowler again struck quick as it went 57 yards on six plays. Daniels ended the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run. Braxton Bates again made the extra point for a 14-0 lead.

The Cardinals fumbled the ball away the next time they had the ball, and the Grizzlies had a short field at the McClave 27. Five plays later, Jackson Bates took it to the end zone on a 5-yard run, however, the two-point conversion was no good and Fowler had a 22-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

McClave found itself in a punting situation on its next possession. But Caleb Barr fumbled the ball and he recovered. However, he was tackled by Antonio Aragon in the end zone for a safety and a 24-0 Fowler lead.

After the free kick, Luke Bitter was intercepted by Jaime Ibarra, who returned the ball to the Fowler 9. Ibarra scored on the next play, but he was stopped on the two-point conversion.

The Grizzlies answered immediately. Bitter completed a pass to Jackson Bates, who completed the 70-yard play for another touchdown. Jackson Bates also converted the two-point play to increase Fowler's lead to 32-6.

Fowler scored again as Bitter tossed a 19-yard touchdown to Johnathan Mobbley. The kick was no good and the Grizzlies had a 38-6 lead.

The Grizzlies scored one more time just before halftime, as Daniel Romero had a 1-yard touchdown un. Braxton Bates added the extra point and Fowler led 45-6 at halftime.

McClave fumbled the opening kickoff of the second half and Fowler recovered. Jackson Bates scored on the next play on a 17-yard run, and Braxton Bates again made the extra point.

The Grizzlies scored on the first play of the first quarter as Thor Schiffer ran into the end zone on a 2-yard run. Fowler went for two points, but was unsuccessful.

McClave went on a potential scoring drive as it marched to the Fowler 16. However, the Cardinals turned the ball over on downs on the last play of the game.

The Grizzlies had 364 yards of total offense and it was balanced between 175 rushing yards and 189 passing.

Bitter completed eight of 14 passes for 189 yards. Jackson Bates was the top receiver with three catches for 78 yards. Mobbley caught two passes for 55 yards.

Jackson Bates also led the Grizzly ground game with 68 yards on three carries. Daniels was next with 56 yards on four carries.

The Cardinals had 85 total yards with 61 coming on the ground. Aldon sniff led the running game with 47 yards on 10 carries.

Aiden Martinez completed five of 13 passes for 24 yards. Barr led Cardinal receivers with two catches for 10 yards.

McClave (3-4, 3-1) will travel to Holly on Friday with game time slated for 7 p.m.

Fowler 58, McClave 6

Fowler 22 23 7 6 — 58

McClave 0 6 0 0 — 0

First quarter

F — Daniels 25 run (B. Bates kick), 11:39

F — Daniels 10 run (B. Bates kick), 4:00

F — J. Bates 5 run (pass failed), 0:31

Second quarter

F — Safety, Aragon tackled Barr in end zone, 11:02

M — Ibarra 9 run (run failed), 10:52

F — J. Bates 70 pass from Bitter (J. Bates run), 10:33

F — Mobbley 19 pass from Bitter (kick failed), 5:12

F — Romero 1 run (B. Bates kick), 0:03

Third quarter

F — J. Bates 17 run (B. Bates kick), 11:55

Fourth quarter

F — Schiffer 2 run (run failed), 11:57

khamrick@ljtdmail.com