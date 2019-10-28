More is expected before dry conditions return to S. Colo.

As predicted, Puebloans awakened Monday to several inches of snow, cold temperatures and a morning commute that all but demanded cautious driving.

After the snowfall that began Sunday evening tapered off, a second band moved across the region around noon. By mid-afternoon Monday, the snowfall had ceased, but temperatures struggled to climb above 27 degrees.

According to meteorologist Bill Line of the National Weather Service, the measured snowfall in Pueblo ranged from 3-6 inches.

In Southern Colorado, Salida's 11 inches were tops, followed by 7 inches in the Wetmore area.

And more is on the way.

After projected lows in the mid-teens Monday evening, Line said snow is expected to return Tuesday evening, with 3-6 inches again anticipated, with a high temperature of 30 degrees.

Overnight lows will be in the low teens, with temperatures expected to be near zero Wednesday evening.

Dry conditions, however, will be seen starting Wednesday and lasting into at least the beginning of next week.

The latest series of storms comes on the heels of the Oct. 23-24 snowfall that saw 3 inches logged. Once the amounts from this week's events are logged, it will put Pueblo's snowfall well above the normal for this time of year — 1.3 inches.

Monday's snowfall led to cancellation of classes in both local school districts and at the city's two colleges.

With streets snow-packed and slick, Pueblo police issued social media calls for safe and attentive driving and cautioned against leaving running vehicles unattended.

Cold accident reporting status was in place throughout the day Monday, with accidents and slide-offs a staple of early morning scanner traffic.

After extended dry conditions, the region's snow pack will benefit from this latest deposit of moisture.

"From a water supply perspective, it is still early in the water year, so we don’t know how this will affect water yields next spring," said Chris Woodka, senior policy and issues manager for the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District. "But as dry as it has been for the past two months, the snow is very welcome."

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia.