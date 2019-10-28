Dear Editor,

We want to express our support for the City of Las Animas Ballot Measure 2-A, Taxing Marijuana Sales. This is not necessarily the official title of the measure, but it summarizes the only intent of the measure.

Last election year, by a vote of the citizens, the sale of marijuana in the City limits of Las Animas was approved. In our support of City of Las Animas Ballot Measure 2-A, we are not advocating on behalf of the sale of marijuana but only for taxing the sale of marijuana.

City Ballot Measure 2-A requests authority to tax marijuana sales only. By approving this Ballot Measure, the only item it will authorize for taxing is marijuana and associated marijuana products.

If you are against the sale of marijuana in the city, it seems to make little sense to vote against a measure that makes the purchase of marijuana more expensive. Defeating this measure won’t make marijuana sales illegal. We see no reason to vote against a measure that helps fund the City of Las Animas General Fund while only affecting those who purchase marijuana products.

In advocating for approval of City of Las Animas Ballot Measure 2-A, we are not advocating for or against the sale of marijuana in Las Animas. That was approved in the last election. We are merely encouraging Las Animas citizens to vote in favor of Ballot Measure 2-A, the taxing of marijuana sales.

Eric and Jenanne Pearson