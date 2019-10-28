After a week of preparation, the Las Animas Trojans hit the road to hit the gridiron in Springfield this past week.

The Trojans looked to improve after a disappointing loss to McClave last week.

Going into the game the Trojans have been led by a slew of players on the field. At the helm is Markus Vigil who is 18/51 in the air for 310 yards, 3 TDs and 5 INTs. On the ground, it is no surprise to any Trojan fan that Caden Morlan is carrying a heavy load with 525 yards and most of the Trojans’ scores, and from the air, Justin Miller leads the Trojans with 7 receptions for 148 yards. Nick Chavez leads in scores from the Trojans’ air assault with 2. On the other side of the ball, Lucas Whitmire leads the Trojans in combined solo and assisted tackles with 74. Whitmire also leads the Trojans with 3.5 sacks.

In Springfield, the Trojans started fairly equal with the Longhorns as the first quarter was a meager 12-8 in favor of Springfield. In the second quarter, however, Springfield pulled away scoring 28 points to the Trojans’ 6. At the half, Springfield led 40-14. From there, the Trojans scored no more and Springfield put up 24 more to take the 64-14 win.

This week the Trojans host the Simla Bears on Friday at 7 p.m. at Jack LaSalle Field.