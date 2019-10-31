It sounded almost too good to be true. Using a new state law, Black Hills Energy was planning to offer discounted electric rates to lure a data processing center to Pueblo.

The new company, AX2 Data Centers Inc., wanted to invest about $100 million in a facility that would be located in the Minnequa Industrial Park along Interstate 25. The expected employment numbers weren’t huge — about 40 to 80 jobs with an average annual salary around $50,000 — but this was going to give our community a foothold in a promising sector of the high-tech industry.

Well, it did turn out to be too good to be true. AX2 was unable to follow through on a promise to make a deposit needed to start the electric service. At that point, chances of the deal happening dropped faster than Pueblo’s temperatures in late October. Black Hills officials confirmed last month that AX2 wouldn’t be coming here.

So is it time to break out the crying towels over another missed economic opportunity? Not necessarily. Community leaders chase after far more business relocation deals than they realistically could expect to nail down. Those deals frequently fall through for a variety of reasons, some of which aren’t really the community’s fault.

According to the accounts of several people with inside knowledge of the deal, AX2 officials pulled a disappearing act. Their reasons for not making good on their promises remain unknown.

However, this case provided a practice run to demonstrate how discounted electric rates can be used as an economic development tool.

“We’re excited about it,” said Michael Harrington, manager of regulatory finance for Black Hills. “We’re hoping to bring in some new businesses. Economic development is the tide that rises all boats.”

In the past, investor-owned utility companies like Black Hills didn’t have a lot of flexibility to change the rates approved by the Colorado Public Utilities Commission. Then the state Legislature passed a law last year to allowing utilities that the PUC regulates to offer discounted rates to specific businesses in order to promote economic development.

There are some limitations to the new law. The discounted rates aren’t supposed to be authorized except in cases in which power costs are critical to a company’s relocation decision. That’s a bit of a judgment call that the PUC has to make.

Also, utilities aren’t supposed to pass the costs of providing discounted rates along to their existing business or residential customers.

Why Black Hills couldn’t just offer lower rates to all of its customers rather than working out special deals on a case-by-case basis? I never got an answer to that question, other than the PUC approves the company’s rate structure, which does allow a certain amount of profit margin for its investors.

The PUC authorized the Black Hills-AX2 arrangement last April by a 2-1 vote, with Commissioner Frances Koncilja, a Pueblo native, dissenting. Koncilja raised a number of questions about the deal, including AX2’s ability to come up with the necessary financing and Black Hills’ ability to find a source to provide the power needed at the discounted rate.

In hindsight, Koncilja’s questions about AX2’s financial stability seem well-founded. That doesn’t mean there aren’t well-capitalized companies out there that could take advantage of discounted rates.

The Pueblo Economic Development Corp. was only peripherally involved in the efforts to recruit AX2. Yet Jeff Shaw, PEDCO’s president and chief executive officer, said having that tool available opens the door to going after other data processing centers and other businesses that require a lot of electricity.

“I think the ED (economic development) rate is potentially a game changer for us,” Shaw said. “The process for getting it is a little cumbersome.”

That’s because PUC approval is needed for each new proposed deal. On the positive side, though, having gone through the process once with AX2 has given local officials a clearer road map of the type of information they’ll need to have the next time they approach the PUC with a similar request.

Although no deals using electricity discounts are imminent at this point, Shaw said the potential rate cuts have made the community more attractive to some prospects.

“It’s kept us in the game with a couple of prospects that might otherwise have eliminated us,” Shaw said.

Moving forward, Shaw said data processing centers and other high electricity users will be more of an area of emphasis for economic development efforts.

“It’s certainly opened us up to the opportunity,” he said.

Blake Fontenay is The Pueblo Chieftain’s opinion page editor. To suggest ideas for future Business Case columns, please contact him at bfontenay@chieftain.com.