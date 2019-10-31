The Manzanola High School volleyball team suited up only six players for its Class 1A District 6 Tournament game against Sierra Grande Monday at Bobcat Gym. But that didn't mean that the Lady Bobcats were going to lay down.

Manzy took Sierra Grande, which suited 13 players, to the limit. However, it was not enough as the Lady Bobcats lost in three sets to end their season.

"They played hard in tough circumstances and having to play different positions," said Manzy coach Ayanna Marshall. "They played really well."

The Lady Bobcats scored the first point, but the Lady Panthers took the lead at 3-1. After a brief Manzanola side out, Sierra Grande scored five straight points, including three service aces by Alexa Ontiveros, to extend its lead to 8-2.

Heaven Martinez served up three aces for the Lady Bobcats to close the deficit to 8-7. But the Lady Panthers went on a 6-2 run for a 14-9 advantage.

Manzy came back to cut the lead to 15-12, but Sierra Grande scored three consecutive points.

The Lady Bobcats scored two in a row, but the Lady Panthers finished on a 7-1 run to win the first set 25-15.

Manzanola started the third set red-hot by scoring the first six points. Martinez had three more aces in the fast start.

After a brief Lady Panther side out, the Lady Bobcats scored four more points to take a 10-1 advantage.

Sierra Grande came back strong by going on a 14-3 run to go in front at 15-13. The Lady Bobcats responded to tie the score at 17-17, however, the Lady Panthers had another strong finish by scoring eight of the final 11 points to win the second set 25-20.

Sierra Grande scored the first point of the third set, but Manzy went on a 4-1 rally for a 4-2 edge. The teams then exchanged 2-0 runs before the Lady Panthers scored five consecutive points for a 9-6 lead.

The Lady Bobcats went on a 9-3 run to regain the lead at 15-12. The Lady Panthers scored four in a row for a 16-15 edge, but Manzy had a 3-1 rally to regain the advantage at 18-17.

Sierra Grande put two points on the board, but Manzy went on a 5-3 run for a 21-19 lead. Sierra Grande scored four of the next five points for a 23-22 edge.

The Lady Bobcats scored two straight points for a 24-23 lead. However, the Lady Panthers scored the final three points to take the third set 26-24.

Martinez led in kills with six, assists with seven and aces with eight. Alyssa Saine had five kills and two aces.

Manzanola finishes the season with four wins and 16 losses. However, the Lady Bobcats return all of their players next year.

"They're all coming back which is great," Marshall said. "We have high numbers with junior high coming up. We're really excited."

