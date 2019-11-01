A Pueblo police officer who shot and wounded a man in January after a fellow officer was struck by a fleeing suspect in a stolen vehicle has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Just after 12:45 p.m. on Jan. 9, Officer Joshua Landers contacted a suspicious vehicle parked in an alley off of West 13th and Francisco streets, according to an incident report provided by the district attorney's office.

Landers initially contacted a man identified as Simon Elijah Eugene Gurule, 23, standing outside the door of an outbuilding off the alley.

Parked in the alley were a black Volkswagen Passat and a brown Subaru Outback.

There were two people in the Subaru and the driver's door was open. The driver later was identified as Coda Hutton-Hayes, 20.

There also were two people inside the Volkswagen.

As Landers was in contact with the individuals, Gurule reportedly began to walk toward the Volkswagen after Landers had ordered him to put his hands in his pockets.

Landers then drew his weapon and told Hayes not to start the Subaru as it had been reported stolen.

Hayes then reportedly stepped out of the driver-side door and told Landers to put his gun away and that he was going to start recording the incident.

Eventually, two other officers identified as Dennis Bogard and Jeffrey Charleston arrived at the scene to assist Landers.

Gurule reportedly entered the Volkswagen and Landers went to the driver-side door and ordered him out. Landers struggled with him through the window and warned him not to drag him as Bogard made his way toward the car to assist Landers.

It was then that Hayes reportedly started the Subaru as Landers was struggling with Gurule and Hayes reportedly drove toward Landers.

Landers then disengaged with Gurule, who quickly drove out of the alley and escaped, and Hayes steered the Subaru and drove it toward Landers and Bogard, according to the report.

Landers moved out of the way of the vehicle and fired two rounds from his gun at the car, but the Subaru reportedly struck Bogard, causing a femur microfracture to his left leg.

Hayes reportedly drove the vehicle away from the alley and multiple officers pursued him. Hayes eventually crashed at the corner of East Ninth Street and North Norwood Avenue, where he was taken into custody.

It was found that Hayes had a bullet wound to his side under his left arm. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, then transported to the jail.

When police processed the Subaru, they found a semi-automatic handgun inside and a BB gun, among other items.

Gurule was arrested a day after the incident after a five-hour standoff at a Pueblo West home, according to law enforcement.

In issuing his ruling that Landers was justified in using force in this incident, District Attorney Jeff Chostner wrote that Hayes' actions were deliberate and intentional and constituted the unlawful use of deadly force against Bogard and Landers. Chostner went on to say that Landers had reasonable grounds to believe and did believe that both he and Bogard were in imminent danger of being killed or sustaining serious injury.

"After careful review of the CIT (Critical Incident Team) investigative file, it is my conclusion that Officer Landers' actions in defending himself and Officer Bogard were justified by the self defense and defense of others provisions of the laws of Colorado," Chostner wrote in his decision letter. "There is no evidence of criminal misconduct by Officer Landers, and his use of deadly force was lawful and justified."

