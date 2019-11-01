The city's temporary warming shelter has received a $10,000 boost from the United Way of Pueblo County.

The non-profit's board of trustees, and allocations committee, approved the emergency funding to support the shelter, which is being operated by Pueblo Rescue Mission in partnership with the city of Pueblo.

Located at 901 W. 9th St., the shelter's hours of operation are 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily. No identification is required for entrance, and late arrivals will be accepted throughout the evening hours.



“Allocating these funds is absolutely the right thing to do, and I am thrilled that we are able to respond quickly to emergent community needs,” said Shanna M. Farmer, president/CEO of United Way of Pueblo County. “We want to ensure that every single member of our community has a warm, safe place to stay when temperatures are dangerously low. No one deserves to freeze.

"I want to thank the Pueblo Rescue Mission and the city for stepping up and getting the emergency warming shelter open this week. I also encourage other organizations and individuals to get involved, so please consider donating your time, talent, or treasure to this very important cause.”

Cathy Kline, executive director of the Pueblo Rescue Mission, said the emergency funding will be used for operational costs.

"United Way has been an amazing supporter in every way to help Pueblo Rescue Mission move forward to help the homeless of our community," Cline said. "Thank you to United Way for all that they do to help the people of Pueblo."

As the low temperatures continue, the shelter is in need of blankets and sleeping bags, which can be taken to 93 Amherst Ave., or after 7 p.m., to the 901 W. 9th St. location.

Volunteers and monetary contributions also are being sought.

Those interested in volunteering can reach Cline at kathryncline@yahoo.com. Monetary contributions to support efforts in serving the homeless can be made online at pueblorescuemission.org or by mailing donations to PO Box 9167, Pueblo, CO 81001.

Contributions to support United Way of Pueblo County efforts in addressing needs of the community at large can be made at pueblounitedway.org/give or PO Box 11566, Pueblo, CO 81001.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia