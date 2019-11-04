It's the artistic partnering of two academies for a take on an American classic.

The Arts Academy at Pueblo County, together with the recently launched Academy of Manufacturing, Agriculture, and Construction, will present Arthur Miller's "The Crucible" Friday and Saturday (7 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.) inside the Arts Academy theater at Pueblo County High School.

The play, which centers around the infamous Salem witch trials, is being staged by 30 student actors, 15 running crew and dressers, two stage managers, two sound technicians and three lighting operators.

It is a true collaboration between the Arts Academy and AMAC, under direction of theater manager Jace Salesses and shop instructor Fred Trujillo, respectively.

The set was built by AMAC students "and the results are nothing short of spectacular," said Roxanne Pignanelli, director of the play, as well as the Arts Academy. "It's a glorious sight to see. The collaboration between our academies is providing real world, hands-on experience for students who are pursuing careers in the course work we are teaching.

"Seeing the work on the stage of these kids is exactly why we are moving in this direction for Career and Technical Education."



The production of the set took over 200 man hours.

"It was built in the wood shop and constructed on the stage," Pignanelli added. "The Arts Academy technical theater students, under the direction of instructors Taylor Gilman and Salesses, painted the set with assistance of advanced fine arts students, using techniques to show the aging of wood and 3D perspectives.

"The costume shop students dyed natural fabric in a technique used at the time of the play’s setting, 1650, and handmade many of the clothes to be used on the stage."

“It was so cool to dye the skirt’s natural fabric in a dye they would have used 400 years ago, and then sew them by hand," said student Harley Tucker, wardrobe head.

Students constructed all props and have been charged with running the show in a strictly orchestrated effort.

“This is truly professional training and the literal dance that occurs with roughly over 75 students working on the stage, at any given time, is magical — and what we do best for these kids,” said County Principal Brian Dilka.



Tickets at the door are $10 and $5 for students. For more information, contact Pignanelli at 778-1848.





