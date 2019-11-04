School: Pueblo West High



Subjects: Calculus, statistics, trigonometry, geometry, algebra I and II and pre-algebra

Years at Pueblo West: 19



Colleges attended: Colorado State University-Pueblo, University of Northern Colorado



From the educator: "Over the course of my education, I have been blessed with many great teachers who gave me the love of learning new things. They encouraged me to investigate curiosities and showed me how to overcome challenges. They showed me that math was a process and more than the answer at the end.

"My fifth-grade math teacher let me collect pop pull-tabs so I could see how much 1 million was. I took over his cabinets for almost a year so I could explore this. In high school, my math teacher made mathematics applicable to more than just numbers on a page, which started my love for upper mathematics. I became a math teacher because I wanted others to be unafraid to explore and show them how math was everywhere.



"The best parts are when things come together for students and they get it. I can tell when my students feel good about their skills because they start solving problems without any guidance from me, or they can explain their reasoning to their peers. I love hearing stories of past students who go on to college or the military in some field of study that involves mathematics. Although, I cannot take a lot of credit, it makes me happy knowing they felt confident in their skills and were up for the challenge to keep going in math.



"I have always believed that everyone can do math. One of the biggest challenges I face as a math teacher is trying to convince my students of this. I make sure all of my students feel safe and respected in my classroom so that if mistakes are made, they keep trying. I want them to keep readjusting and keep thinking because ultimately, persistence plays a huge role in their success. I try to get them to focus on how getting to the answer is more important than just the answer."

From Principal Chris James: "Mrs. Cunningham is the epitome of an instructional leader. She consistently raises the bar of expectations not only for her students but also for herself. Philosophically, Mrs. Cunningham will not allow status quo to create ceilings of achievement on her students. She encourages them to do their best and then supports their efforts in any way she can as a professional educator."



From Assistant Principal Cheryl Vincent: "Mrs. Cunningham is a dynamic math teacher. The learning environment she creates for her students provides the avenue for them to build self-confidence and attain high levels of achievement."



From student Colby Kleven: "Mrs. Cunningham is without exaggeration, one of the most intelligent people I have ever met. The depth of knowledge she has about her subject is incredible. In teaching, she has transferred that knowledge into passion: a virtue that most teachers can only hope to replicate. Because of her, I no longer dread the trek to math class, and I look forward to how she will make something as ordinary as a sine graph seem like the most interesting topic in the world."



From student Grace Corcoran: "Mrs. Cunningham has been my math teacher for the past three years. Every year, she has been an amazing teacher. She takes time to help us work through the material, so every student understands. She understands that math homework is difficult sometimes and always helps us through the problem and gives us plenty of time to do the assignment."







