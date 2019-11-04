For a time in the 1970s, the hysteria surrounding Swedish hitmakers ABBA rivaled that of The Beatles.

One of the most commercially successful acts in the history of popular music, the notable legacy of Bjorn, Benny, Frida and Agnetha has been reaffirmed over the years through the smash Broadway hit "Mamma Mia!," the film of the same name, and the popular touring act The ABBA Show, which played Sunday evening to 500 at Memorial Hall.

The ABBA Show is a tribute in the truest sense: a vibrant spectacle that captures the post-Fab Four in their jubilant heyday, complete with frequently changed snazzy, glittery and sexy outfits that all but demand a revival.

Especially the mini-skirts and thigh-high white go-go boots.

In the end, though, it's the musical masterpieces -- written primarily by Bjorn Ulvaeus -- that serve as the ear-pleasing bedrock of this production.

A seductive blend of pop and disco, both Euro and traditional, and Swedish folk songs, ABBA's output remains unparalleled in the annals of hooky, era-defining music.

The unmistakable hallmark of that sound is the vocal interplay and harmonies of Frida Lyngstad and Agnetha Faltskog. And while replicating that angelic sonic fabric is no small task, Marie Claire Marshall (Frida) and Julianne Ruck (Agnetha) admirably channeled those lush, layered vocals over the course of 20 songs split between two sets.

With Andy Marshall (Bjorn), Robert Gonzalez (Benny Andersson) and two backing players providing the instrumental backdrop and occasional harmony vocal, the lead vocalists -- Swedish accents in place -- unveiled the best of ABBA's international treasures, with the ageless "S.O.S.," "Take a Chance on Me," "Mamma Mia," "Waterloo," "Fernando" -- delivered around a mock campfire, no less -- "Gimme Gimme Gimme" and the signature "Dancing Queen," the grand marshals of this hit parade.

These and other classics like "Knowing Me Knowing You," "Voulez Vous," "Money Money," "Super Trouper," "Does Your Mother Know," "Chiquita" and "Winner Takes It All" were joyful bursts of melodious nostalgia, with a timeless quality reserved for only the most immaculately crafted pieces of art.

That the players offer -- in character, of course -- a history of ABBA in between the numbers is a welcome embellishment and worthy of an act of such iconic stature.

But it all comes back to those glorious melodies and heavenly chord changes.

It was most fitting, then, that the finale spoke for not only the Memorial Hall faithful but tens of millions of ABBA appreciators across the globe.

"Thank You for the Music."

