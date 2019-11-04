CANON CITY — A suspect accused of first-degree murder in the cold case shooting death of a 20-year-old acquaintance has been found incompetent.

Jeffery Brian Smith, 37, of Goodyear, Ariz., is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation in the shooting death of Remzi Nesfield, who died in January 2007. It wasn’t until nine years later that Fremont County Sheriff detectives recovered Nesfield’s remains off of Fremont County Road 28 near Cotopaxi in Western Fremont County.

During a court hearing Monday, Fremont County District Court Judge Ramsey Lama said Smith was found incompetent to proceed following an evaluation at the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo. The ruling means he is unable to assist his attorney with his defense and the case cannot move forward until Smith is restored to competency.

Smith will be taken to the state hospital for treatment until he is restored to competency. Pending that, a sanity evaluation is stayed, Lama said.

Smith, who is held without bail, is set to return to court Dec. 18 for a status conference. Lama said he does not expect an updated evaluation by then, but added: “I just want to make sure services are being provided in a timely manner.”

According to testimony at a preliminary hearing, Nesfield’s skull had a hole in the back of it and contained a bullet fragment similar to a .45-caliber bullet.

During an interview with authorities, Smith reportedly admitted he told Nesfield he did not want to be involved in the drug scene and said Nesfield “freaked out” and threatened to kill his parents. Smith said Nesfield never attacked or threatened him, but he was afraid for his parents' lives.

Smith allegedly admitted to authorities that he used a Springfield .45-caliber handgun to shoot Nesfield in the back of the head while both were inside a Denver garage. Smith reportedly admitted to placing Nesfield’s body in the flatbed area of a pickup, driving to his residence in Colorado Springs and covering the body with snow to conceal it.

Smith allegedly admitted he then drove to the mountains, stopped his vehicle and dumped Nesfield’s body on the side of the road.

