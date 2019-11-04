The Swink High School football team ended the season on Friday as it defeated Front Range Christian 42-6 at Gene Brown Field.

Unfortunately, the effort was not good enough to advance to the eight-man state playoffs.

"It was a good effort," said Swink coach Dan Hiltz. "They're a talented team, but they had some injuries. We played well. I'm proud of this group and I'm proud of these seniors for being such good leaders. They had a rough haul. They won I think six games until this year. So it's been a good run for them."

The Lions had the ball first and they went 65 yards on 10 plays. Noah Zumwalt capped off the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run, and Eli Suiters scored on the two-point conversion to give Swink an 8-0 lead.

The Falcons punted on their first possession, and the Lions scored right away. Suiters ran 56 yards on the quarterback keeper, but David McElroy came up short on the two-point play.

Swink led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Lions scored again midway through the second quarter with Suiters tallying his second touchdown, this time on a 5-yard run. Matthew Mendoza scored on the two-point conversion and Swink had a 22-0 lead.

The Lions came up with another touchdown late in the second. Suiters scored for the third time on another 5-yard touchdown run, but Mendoza was held short of the end zone on the two-point play.

Swink's lead was 28-0 at halftime.

The Falcon defense accounted for Front Range Christian's only touchdown of the game. The snap to Suiters went over his head and Levi Scadden picked up the loose ball and ran 40 yards to the end zone.

Scadden also tried to score on the two-point play, but was unsuccessful.

After the Falcons turned the ball over on downs deep in their own territory, the Lions increased the lead to 34-6 as Mendoza scored on a 9-yard touchdown run. Zumwalt made the two-point conversion.

Swink scored one more time early in the fourth as Mendoza went 14 yards to the house. Suiters was short on the two-point conversion.

Swink had 431 yards of total offense with 383 coming on the ground. Suiters led the running game with 167 yards on 21 carries, followed by Mendoza with 116 yards on 19 carries, and Zumwalt accounted for 97 yards on 10 carries.

Suiters completed seven of nine passes for 48 yards. Mendoza was the leading receiver with five catches for 36 yards.

Front Range Christian came up with only 137 total yards — 94 passing and 43 rushing.

Swink finished the season with four wins and five losses.

"We had a much better year," Hiltz said. "This is a major improvement over what we had done. We're excited about the future and we have a lot of good young kids and a huge eighth-grade class coming up that was a very successful group. We're very excited."

Swink 42, Front Range Christian 6

FRCS 0 0 6 0 — 6

Swink 14 14 8 6 — 42

First quarter

S — Zumwalt 10 run (Suiters run), 8:45

S — Suiters 56 run (run failed), 6:58

Second quarter

S — Suiters 5 run (Mendoza run), 5:50

S — Suiters 5 run (pass failed), 0:27

Third quarter

FRC — Scadden 40 fumble return (run failed), 10:10

S — Mendoza 9 run (Zumwalt run), 4:55

Fourth quarter

S — Mendoza 14 run (run failed), 11:54

