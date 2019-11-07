The theme is “Count Your Blessings”



Many of us have been blessed in some way or another in life. We invite you to join us on Monday, Nov. 11, to hear Janice Price from La Junta, Colo., tell how she is “Thankful for Her Blessings.“ Janice shares the many blessings that have crossed her path in life.



The special feature will be button craft with Glenna Potts. Betty Stroh from Las Animas will be singing for us and she will be accompanied by Bonnie Hoffman also from Las Animas. Please join us at the Arkansas Valley After Five dinner meeting on Monday, Nov. 11.



Arkansas Valley After 5 meets in the Rizzuto Banquet Room at Otero Junior College Student Center at 6:15 p.m. Guests, teens, millennials, women and men are always welcome at every Arkansas Valley After 5, which is affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries headquartered at Overland Park, Kansas. Dedicated ladies under the leadership of Marci Manyik, Stonecroft Area Representative, serve in various positions of responsibility on the Planning Team. The group meets regularly on the second Monday of each month in the Rizzuto Banquet Room of the Student Center at Otero Junior College. More information about the parent organization may be found by visiting their website www.stonecroft.org.



For more information about the local meeting and to make reservations to attend the Nov. 11 meeting, please call or email Peggy Babb, 853-6634, babbdp96@gmail.com. Reservations for Nov. 11. $13 buffet are required, must be honored, and are needed by Thursday evening, Nov. 7.



