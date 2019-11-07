The Colorado High School Activities Association posted its regional volleyball brackets on the CHSAANow.com web site on Monday.

Five area teams advanced to regional tournaments.

La Junta is one of seven Tri-Peaks League teams to advance to a Class 3A regional tournament. The Lady Tigers will head to Denver for the Region 12 Tournament.

La Junta is the 13th overall seed and it will face Denver Science and Tech-Montview and Resurrection Christian. DSST-Montview will face Resurrection Christian in the first match, followed by La Junta and Resurrection Christian, and La Junta vs. DSST-Montview.

Other Tri-Peaks League teams in regional action include Colorado Springs Christian, which will host the Region 5 tourney. The Lady Lions will face Valley and Peak to Peak.

Lamar will also host the Region 7 Tournament. It will play Platte Valley and Montezuma-Cortez.

St. Mary's will head to Sterling for the Class 3A Region 2 Tournament. In addition to Sterling, St. Mary's will also face Kent Denver.

Florence will be in Alamosa for the Region 3 Tournament, where it will face Alamosa and St. Mary's Academy.

Vanguard will head to Eaton for the Region 10 Tournament, where it will take on Eaton and Prospect Ridge Academy.

Buena Vista will be in Cedaredge for the Region 11 Tournament, where it will play Cedaredge and Bayfield.

In Class 2A, three teams from the area will play in regional action.

Fowler is the eighth overall seed and it will host the Region 8 Tournament. The teams in that bracket include Sanford and the Colorado Springs School.

Rocky Ford is the 28th overall seed and it will play in Julesburg in the Region 9 Tournament where it will face Sedgwick County and Fountain Valley.

Swink is seeded 14th and it will be in Del Norte for the Region 11 Tournament. In addition to Del Norte, the Lady Lions will also play Holyoke.

Four other Santa Fe League teams will also play in regional tournaments, including Rye, which will host the Region 12 Tournament, where it will play Yuma and Calhan.

Swallows Charter Academy will be in Greeley for the Region 4 Tournament where it will take on Union Colony Prep and Akron.

Hoehne will travel to Wiggins for the Region 5 Tournament. Hoehne will also play Vail Christian.

John Mall will play in Simla in the Region 6 Tournament, where is will face Simla and Dawson School.

In Class 1A, Cheraw is in the Region F Tournament, which will take place at the Lamar Community Building on Saturday. It will play Wiley in the second match and South Baca in the third match.

Kit Carson, Springfield and Eads will play in the Region B Tournament, which will take place Friday also at the Lamar Community Building.

La Veta will be in Dove Creek for the Region E Tournament where it will play Dove Creek and North Park.

In Classes 5A, 4A, 3A, and 2A, the 12 regional champions will advance to their respective state tournaments. In Class 1A, the eight regional champs, plus four wildcards will also advance to state.

Regional tournament details will be published when they become available.

