The La Junta High School football team's first round Class 2A state playoff game against Resurrection Christian will be played at Severance High School.

Severance is northwest of Greeley.

Kickoff is Saturday at 1 p.m.

Game times have also been determined for Fowler's home game against Simla, and Rocky Ford's game at Holyoke.

Those games will also be Saturday with a 1 p.m. start time.

