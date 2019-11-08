During the Amazing Family Challenge Trunk or Treat event First Insurance of Las Animas started a coloring contest for the elementary school students.

The winners were given their prizes on Halloween, the student who took first place in the contest was Hunter Pryor. Second place was a three way tie between Kailee Galindo, Mia Quintana and Sam Deatherage. Five students walked away with third place and they were Orion Martinez, Madeline Armstrong, Alamo Montez, Cyler Jagers and Camilla Torrez.

