Every vote counts and if the unofficial results of the election hold true that phrase couldn’t ring more true for the race between Terry Kim and Jaxon Meardon for a seat on the Las Animas city council.

Kim according to the election results narrowly edged out Meardon for the ward two seat 82 to 81. But the race for ward two wasn’t the only tightly contested race on the day because the race for the light and power board came down to four votes. Roberto Montoya is projected to have received 434 votes and William Deal unofficially received 430.

The race for mayor went in the opposite direction with Jim Collins projected to win after receiving almost 80% of the votes for mayor. Overall he received 542 of the 680 votes for mayor in this year's election.

The projected winner of the ward one seat on city council was Robert ‘Sonny’ Smith who received around 74% of the vote. Ward three’s seat is projected to be awarded to Cassandra Torres-Siefkas who received 167 of the 244 votes cast.

In other news Charmaine who was running unopposed is projected to receive 613 votes to stay on as the city clerk and treasurer. Ballot issue 2A which will add an additional 5.75% sales tax to the sale of retail marijuana and marijuana products passed by a large majority. With 487 votes for the issue and 202 against it.

At this time no official results have been released, the official results from the election should be made available later in the month.

jconlan@ljtdmail.com