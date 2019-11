Every month staff members at Las Animas High School using a behavior matrix known as HECTOR can nominate students to be recognized at their monthly assembly.

The students who were recognized for the month of October were John Cude, Ari Werick, Justin Miller, Alex Perez, Diego Trujillo, Monique Duran, Axaleah Stine, Dannel Elmore, Alexus Hogan, Sarah Van Vleet, Brooke Vigil, Shaylee McFarlane, Michael Valdez and Phoebe Frausto.