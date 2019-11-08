Farm Bill CRP General Signup Informational Meeting Nov. 13 from 1-3 p.m.

Discover what changes will be affecting stakeholders who own an/or operate cropland in the Lower Arkansas Watershed. Presenters include:

Clarice Navarro-Ratzlaff - FSA Executive Director

Cindy Vukasin - FSA CRP Director

Clint Evans - NRCS State Conservationist

Gene Backhaus - NRCS State Resource Conservationist

The meeting will be held at the Johns Rawlings Heritage Center (560 Bent Ave. Las Animas, CO).

RSVP is due Nov. 8 at bit.ly/NovCRPMeeting. You may also email your RSVP to Cathy_garcia@gardner.senate.gov or call (719) 543-1324.