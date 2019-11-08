Service officer Gilbert Carrillo will present information about changes in federal health insurance at the meeting of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees on Nov. 13. The deadline for making changes is Dec. 7.

The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 118 Steen, La Junta.



Carrillo also will hand out information and materials gathered at the Pueblo Veterans Administration Clinic on Oct. 29, where he and Jane Hutchins, Patti Bennett and Pat Gonzales had a booth advertising membership for relatives of federal employees.



In addition to talking about health insurance, the group will be welcoming NARFE survivors to the benefits available to kids or grandkids and spouses of deceased pensioners.