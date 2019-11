It was the end of the regular season for the Las Animas Trojan Football squad and their final game squared them off against League leaders the Fowler Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies came out strong against the Trojans who were short handed due to injury. By the half, The Trojans were down 46 forcing a running clock for the entire second half.

The Trojans finally scored in the fourth quarter, but it was far too little too late as the Trojans fell 62-6 to the Grizzlies.