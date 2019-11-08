The number of ballots cast for this years election is on the rise with approximately 1,425 ballots cast in Bent County for the 2019 election.



Comparatively in 2015 during the last election to feature a mayoral race in Las Animas 1,292 ballots were cast. This rise in voters could result in a busy day for the election judges who will count every ballot. However, according to County Clerk Lynda Moss that isn't necessarily the case.

“Depending on how many ballots we get after 7 p.m. we should have results by around 8 p.m.,” she said.

She said it shouldn’t take the four election judges responsible for counting the ballots too long to finish up because they started counting them on Monday. After being counted they will scan them and early results should start trickling in once 7 p.m. rolls around and polling closes.

To access the results for this year's election you can visit bentcounty.net. Once on the homepage you can click on Bent County under ‘Election Information’ which will direct you to a page with results for every race and ballot item for Bent County.

