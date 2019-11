The students of the month for Kindgergarten through fourth grade were announced last week. The winners were Tristen Carter, Madison Rugg, Link Talmage, Mayela Magana, Zachary Lofdahl, Isabella Nevland, Eve Tyler, Roman Castro, Zoey Lopez, McKenzie Gonzales, Bobby Rich, Pace Wallace, Remia Alvidrez, Izabella Martinez, Mia Quintana, Luis Cardenas and Tatum Marlow.