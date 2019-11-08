It was the end of the regular season for the Las Animas Lady Trojans, and by the standard of games played, it was an easy week as the Ladies only had one match they hosted Center on Saturday.

After the Ladies honored their seniors, Julyana Gonzales, Madison Gonzales, Ally Magana and Shakira Gallegos, they took the court and dominated the Lady Vikings in 4.

Their win propels their overall record to 7-16 with most of those wins coming from non-conference foes.

Unfortunately, that is not enough to propel the Ladies into the post-season.

Foregoing district playoffs and going straight to Regionals eliminated the Ladies’ shot.