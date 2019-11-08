The VFW Auxiliary Post 2411 of Las Animas will be honoring veterans on Monday at the elementary school in recognition of Veterans Day.



Pam Valdez of the Auxiliary said the event starts at 11 a.m. sharp and that attendees should plan to arrive early. She said the school had started the morning tradition about eight years ago but that the Auxiliary has more or less taken the reins at this point.



"Normally we have the homeschool choir that likes to come and perform," said Valdez. "Our school is not able to have a choir event ready because of the mold we had in our school. We're still not quite up to par yet."



Valdez said the homeschool choir will be performing three songs: "Star-Spangled Banner," "America the Beautiful" and "God Bless America."



Each military service is also honored, as veterans stand while their particular military branch's flag is displayed and song is played. The Auxiliary's pianist Dianne Brown will play the songs, said Valdez.



Valdez herself also plans to present a history of the Veterans Day program.



"We present (the veterans) with buddy poppies, hospice sometimes donates things ... normally they give them those plastic bracelets and they usually have something to welcome them with," said Valdez.



"A person from the community has made pins and calendars and we hand them out to them."



Following the morning honoring, the Auxiliary will host lunch for veterans and their spouses or immediate families at its Post, 2411.



The Auxiliary will also introduce the area's new Veterans Service Officer, Rick Ward, said Valdez.



"Veterans to us are very important," Valdez explained. "The Auxiliary is basically a complementary of the post, the post is for veterans, for their service.



"We basically go in there and help them with activities, we provide christmas gifts for the veterans in the nursing homes, we have Betty (?) poppy drives, we have CABA that flies in on Dec. 15, which is for veterans that need food and toys for Christmas.



"We are a sponsor of the 50th Commemoration of the Vietnam Vets. We present pins for those and that's been going on since 2016. We are a sponsor of three cemeteries for the veterans for the Wreaths Across America program, that will be Dec. 14."



cburney@ljtdmail.com



