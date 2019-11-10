Online registration for The Pueblo Chieftain-sponsored Spring Runoff is underway.

Runners interested in participating in the 42nd annual Pueblo Chieftain Spring Runoff can sign up at socorunners.org or at runsignup.com.

Marilyn Vargas, who is a co-director of the race this year with her husband, said online registration was set to get started Saturday. The race is scheduled for March 7 at Dutch Clark Stadium, 1001 W. Abriendo Ave., and online registration will be available until the night before. Registration also takes place in person the day of the Runoff.

One big change: The 2020 Spring Runoff is on a Saturday instead of a Sunday — a switch that hopefully would draw more runners

"We traditionally have had the Runoff on the first Sunday of March, but this year we're moving it to Saturday," Vargas said. "We decided to do that because we wanted to catch all of the people who can't come on Sunday because Sunday is traditionally in many families a family day."

Organizers are hoping for good luck with the weather at this year's event — something that's never a sure thing with the winter coming to a close and early spring being ushered in. The race is held, though, regardless of weather. Last year freezing temperatures and some snow greeted participants.

The Spring Runoff features three different events, including a 5K run/walk, a 10K run, and a 10-mile run.

The Spring Runoff is Pueblo's oldest and largest running even.

The Chieftain has supported and sponsored the early springtime event since 1978.

Awards, which are given inside Dutch Clark Stadium following the race, are given to overall male/female winners in each event as well as to the top three male/female finishers in different age groups for every event.

Chieftain Publisher Lee Bachlet said it's an honor for the Chieftain to sponsor the Runoff every year.

"For more than four decades, The Pueblo Chieftain has been proud to play a major role in the successful Spring Runoff," Bachlet said. "Literally tens of thousands of runners and walkers have participated in the annual event, and we anticipate another great turnout for the upcoming event. We especially embrace the opportunity to support an event such as the Spring Runoff that promotes a healthy Pueblo."

