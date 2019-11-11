A team of Pueblo Community College students took first place in the 2019 University of Colorado Colorado Springs Business Ethics Case Competition, held Oct. 25 at the college.



Sandrah Burrier, Zebulen Garcia and Persephone Haskell brought home the winning award for their five-minute presentation, which addressed a hypothetical incident in which a government contracting firm discovers that a new employee has posted sensitive company information, along with strong political opinions, on social media.



The students volunteered to take part in the high-level business competition. Though the members didn’t know each other prior to starting the project, they built and perfected their collaborative presentation in only three weeks.



The competition is part of the Daniels Fund Ethics Initiative at UCCS. Each ethics case presentation had to incorporate the initiative’s eight principles: integrity, trust, accountability, transparency, fairness, respect, rule of law and viability.



“The team pretends to be an advocate for the business. It’s all about them understanding the case and then being able to back it up,” said Renee Gust, PCC’s early childhood education program coordinator and one of the team’s faculty advisers.



Gust and PCC English department faculty member Tony Mitchell, the team’s other adviser, were able to consult with Burrier, Garcia and Haskell throughout their preparation, but the students were responsible for all aspects of the presentation.



“Really, it’s on them. We can’t tell them what to do,” said Gust. “They were phenomenal.”



As part of the ethics initiative, UCCS partners with other Southern Colorado two- and four-year schools, including PCC, to expand principle-based ethics education. As one of the participating schools, PCC will host the 2020 Southern Colorado Ethics Summit in April.



