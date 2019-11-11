In connection with Friday's #LoveCSUPueblo Give Day, the Colorado State University-Pueblo Foundation and Alumni Association have announced four 2019 Distinguished Young Alumni awardees.

The accolade recognizes graduates under the age of 35 who have enhanced the reputation of the university and their respective colleges through outstanding professional achievement, personal accomplishment and service to CSU-Pueblo and their community.

The Hasan School of Business’ nominee and 2019 Distinguished Young Alumni recipient is Steven Trujillo.

A native of Pueblo, Trujillo is a 2007 graduate of Dolores Huerta Preparatory High School who went on to earn a associate of applied science degree in general studies from Pueblo Community College, and from CSU-Pueblo, a bachelor of science degree in business administration, with a minor in leadership studies, and a master's in business administration.

During his tenure at CSU-Pueblo, he was a member of the President’s Leadership Program and served on the Scholars Board for the Denver Metro Chamber Leadership Foundation, advocating and representing students from CSU-Pueblo.

In 2009, Trujillo received the 2009 CSU-Pueblo Campus Leader of the Year Award, presented by the Boettcher Foundation, and was the 2009 Nominee Colorado Student Leader, presented by the Boettcher Foundation.



As president and CEO of the Pueblo Latino Chamber of Commerce, Trujillo is responsible for the organization’s day-to-day operations, public relations and community representation.

He serves on the Governor’s Commission on Community Service, the President’s Leadership Program advisory board, Pueblo Community College CETD advisory board, Chavez-Huerta board of directors, EPIC board of directors, Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center board of trustees, and the Pueblo Economic Development board of directors.

“What I admire most about Steven is that he pushes the envelope on everything that he does,” said Bruce Raymond, dean of the Malik and Seeme Hasan School of Business. “Steven was just named by Gov. Jared Polis as a Governor of the Colorado Commission on Higher Education and Department of Higher Education. In this role, he will have broad exposure to higher education excellence across the state, and will be in a position to advocate for CSU-Pueblo at the state level.”



Under Trujillo's leadership, the Latino Chamber continues to grow and advance, while staying focused on the small business community.

Trujillo enjoys volunteering his time with groups that work toward the enhancement of the Pueblo community, and spending time with his family and friends in the beautiful outdoors.





Other 2019 Distinguished Young Alumni awardees will be featured in upcoming Focus on Education pages.