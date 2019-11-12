The American Legion Justin Vasquez Post 168 will honor veterans in Manzanola at the Veterans Day celebration in the Manzanola High School gym by being the color guard for the presentation.

The post also will host a Veterans Day breakfast at 9 a.m. Monday at the elementary school with the ceremony following at 10 a.m. at the high school. Veterans are asked to RSVP to 719-462-5528.



American Legion Post and Post Auxiliary #94 in Ordway will host a Veterans Day dinner from 5-7 p.m. on Monday at the Ordway Senior Center from 4-7 p.m. The cost is $8.50 a plate.



The Wreaths Across America campaign to place a wreath at every veteran’s grave is being sponsored by Post 168 as well as by other posts in the area. They have ordered 10 wreaths for Manzanola and Fowler cemeteries. Contact any member of the post or Adjutant Jody Bracy (719-928-1848) to order wreaths. The wreaths are $15 each and must be ordered by Nov. 22.



The members are busy with preparations for the upcoming Wayne Kash Memorial Bikers Toy Dance, which will be the 29th annual event — older than the post itself. It will be held from 7 p.m. to midnight Dec. 7 at the Rocky Ford Elks Lodge. Admission to the dance is $5 or a new toy. The event will benefit children in Otero, Bent and Crowley counties. The band for the dance is Whiskey Throttle, formerly known as Second Chance. They have played for the Toy Dance for years. There also will be a silent auction, and items for auction are accepted. Bracy is the chairperson of the committee.



The post is now at nearly 80 percent of membership and membership renewals. Bracy said, “Please renew your membership as soon as possible. Our goal is to have all members renewed by Dec. 1.” You can renew online at www.legion.org/renew. “Justin L. Vasquez, American Legion Post 168 Manzanola, is thankful that you are a part of our American Legion Family.”



Post 168 Christmas Potluck is scheduled for the regular meeting on Dec. 3. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the depot in Manzanola, and members and families are encouraged to attend and bring their favorite potluck dish.