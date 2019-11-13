The La Junta Intermediate School hosted this year’s Veterans Day Tribute on Monday.

It was the 100th anniversary of the first Veterans Day Ceremony, which was initiated as Armistice Day to honor World War I veterans on Nov. 11, 1918, but first celebrated on Nov. 18, 1919, under President Woodrow Wilson. In 1948, the name of the observance was changed to Veterans Day to honor veterans of all wars and all service.



Appearing and performing in the program here were speaker Brig. Gen. Russ Anarde, the Rev. Lou Ward (invocation and benediction), Elaine McIntyre (greeting and closing remarks for the City of La Junta), the Intermediate Student Council leading the Pledge of Allegiance, the Elementary School Singers, the La Junta High School band and choir, and Leon Davis in the Legion Address. Mitch Zgorginzki was master of ceremonies.



After the presentation of the colors by the fourth-graders and American Legion Post #9, the La Junta Band and choir performed the National Anthem. The La Junta Intermediate School led the Pledge of Allegiance.



The traditional Patriotic Salute was sung by the Elementary Singers under the direction of Mary Belew, including “My Country Tis of Thee” and “It’s a Grand Old Flag.”



Elaine McIntyre, in her opening remarks for the program, gave the history of the Veterans Day Ceremony and also reminded the audience of Armed Forces Day, a day to recognize present-day members of the Armed Forces, and Memorial Day, when we recognize those who have died for their country.



President Leon Davis of American Legion Post #9 spoke of attaining an honorable world peace and that we should live as well as die for our country. “Recapture the willingness that binds people together under one flag. In the discipline of good citizenship, follow the decision of the majority," he said.



As the high school chorus sang the service songs, veterans in the audience stood as their individual songs were sung. There were veterans of the Army, the Marines, the Navy, the Air Force, and at least one veteran of the Coast Guard, who is Tom Pulido. Pulido is well known at the intermediate school for carrying the American flag around town in the morning and greeting the children as they come to school.



Anarde's service was in the Air Force, and he had two jobs having to do with keeping the peace. He commanded the Minute Men Missiles in Northern Colorado, which carry mega-ton nuclear weapons. In his speech, he referred to President Theodore Roosevelt, who advised us to “speak softly and carry a big stick.”

Arnarde said, “Sticks don’t get much bigger than that.”

After being in charge of the missiles, he also was involved in the space satellite program, which keeps watch over the Earth for any sign of an attack on the United States.



Anarde showed two videos with images of wars of the past. “Don’t take freedom for granted; our veterans fought for it!”

He saluted his fellow veterans.



Veterans were treated to lunch by the Intermediate School following the ceremony.

