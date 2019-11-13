Emberlynn Marie Rocha, 15, of La Junta passed away on Nov. 6, 2019, at the Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center. She was born to the proud parents of Albert and Tina (Osburn) Rocha on Oct. 10, 2004, in La Junta, Colo.

Her unique way of living and thinking brought all she knew joy and happiness. Her playful argumentative way created her lasting impression upon all she met. She is loved by her caring family, grandparents, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is survived by her parents, Albert and Tina Rocha; sisters, April (Anthony Guerra) Villarreal and their children, Bryson Wade, EllaZae and Malakai; Tayler Ann Rocha of Monte Vista; Mandy (Jose) Chavez of Lamar and their children, Destiny and Ethyn; brothers, Alex Villarreal of La Junta; Alan (Sammi Rodriguez) Villarreal of La Junta and Ethan Rocha of La Junta; grandparents, Cecil & Lori Osburn of Rocky Ford, and Ramon & Ann Rocha of Necogdoches, Texas. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ken and Pat Hale.

As per Emberlynn’s request, cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.

