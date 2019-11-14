An assessment team from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., (CALEA) will be in Pueblo November 19 to conduct an on-site assessment of the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Bureau and Communications Center as part of re-accreditation reviews.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Law Enforcement Bureau received the CALEA Advanced Law Enforcement accreditation rating in 2016. The Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received the CALEA Communications Center of Excellence Accreditation in 2015.

The current review includes an analysis of the policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services for the Law Enforcement Bureau and the Communications Center. As part of the on-site assessment agency personnel, first responder partners and community members are invited to offer comments on the Communications Center and Law Enforcement Bureau.

Anyone wanting to provide comment on the Law Enforcement Bureau can do so on Tuesday, November 19, by phoning in from 1 to 3 p.m. at (719) 583-4656 or by attending a public hearing from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Pueblo West Fire Station No. 3, 729 E. Gold Drive in Pueblo West.

Comments on the Communications Center can be made by calling (719) 583-4657 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on November 19.

Telephone comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards. A copy of the standards for the Law Enforcement Bureau is available at the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, 909 Court Street. A copy of the standards for the Communications Center is available at the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Emergency Services Center, 101 W. 10th Street. For more information contact Brenda Scheid, Accreditation Manager at 719-583-4983.

Anyone wishing to submit written comments can do so by sending them to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Inc., 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Va., 22030-2215 or at www.calea.org.

— Pueblo County Sheriff's Office