Jessi Vallejos has relished her season as one of two senior captains on the Swallows Charter Academy volleyball team.

Vallejos, a three sport athlete who also plays basketball and golf, helped lead the team to its first appearance in a Class 2A regional tournament.

The trip to the Region 4 tournament was four years in the making for Vallejos and the team.

“I was very excited,” she said. “These four years … that’s always been our goal. My friend Alyssa (Stephenson) … we’ve been wanting this for four years. We’re so excited we made it to regionals.

“We never thought we would.”

The program began in 2010. Over the past 10 seasons, the Spartans didn’t win more than four matches in a regular season.

Swallows wrapped 2019 14-11 overall and 6-7 in Santa Fe League play.

Though the Spartans lost both matches at the region 4 tournament, falling short of a state tournament berth.

“We worked really hard this season,” Vallejos said. “We fought for it and I'm so glad we got to regionals.”

Much of Swallows’ success hinged on Vallejos’ leadership.

On and off the floor, Vallejos led by example.

“Her leadership means everything,” said Swallows head coach Tonya Martinez. “When she’s on, the whole team is on. They feed off her. When she’s on, anything is possible with this team.”

This was evident in a match against Crowley County in which Vallejos was ill.

She continued to play, subbing to rest before hitting the court once again.

While not her best individual performance, her determination and will inspired the girls around her. The Spartans beat Crowley County.

“She was sick the entire time and literally would leave the court in between a timeout to go get sick and be back on the court,” Martinez said. “She went and because this is her only chance, she was going to make regionals.”

Martinez said that Vallejos’ energy sparked the team.

Each time she’s touched the court, she’s given her all for the team.

“Everything she does, she does it 100-percent,” Martinez said. “She’ just a spark plug.”

Much of her energy stems from a positive attitude.

Picking her teammates up proved to be vital to the Spartans this season.

“We always try to be super positive,” Vallejos said. “We get down sometimes, but I always tried to bring everybody up and let them know we can do it.”

Vallejos has also helped the team grow closer as teammates and friends.

By hanging out together outside of practice, the team created chemistry. That chemistry, Vallejos said, was a key component to the regional run.

“We really grew relationships with each other,” Vallejos said. “We’ve gotten really close to each other with our playing style. It’s been really cool.”

Vallejos has created bonds with many teammates including the other senior captain Stephenson.

The close-knit relationships extend beyond volleyball.

“This has been like a family for me,” Vallejos said. “I’ve made a lot of relationships.”

The trip to the region tournament also provided a rare opportunity for the school to host a pep assembly.

The experience, Vallejos said, was a good one.

“That was really cool,” she said. “It let us know we have people who have our backs and actually want us to win.”

The three-sport athlete and standout student hopes to continue her athletic career in college.

“I really want to play sports in college; mostly volleyball or maybe basketball,” she said. “My goal is to get a scholarship to play volleyball. I don’t really care where.”

