Michelle and Brad Lisac seek more distance between their St. Charles Mesa home and an outdoor marijuana cultivation operation just west of their farm.

The Lisacs don’t appreciate the smell of marijuana — and more importantly, they claim, the outdoor grow is causing their two small children to be sick.

“When they started this outdoor grow, we started to notice sinus and allergy problems with our two kids. Before that, our kids had a clean bill of health,” Brad Lisac said.

Last year, High Colorado Farm LLC expanded its indoor grow operation to include an outdoor grow.

“That’s when all the trouble started” said Brad Lisac, a sixth-generation Pueblo County resident.

“In October, 2018, my daughter started seeing asthma conditions. She now has frequent visits to an asthma doctor and my son caught an infection in his lungs.”

Brad Lisac said his son spent 14 days at Children’s Hospital in Denver with a drain in his lung.

“It’s not a coincidence. It was mold in his lung caused by allergens. It’s been a tough go for us,” he said, adding that his son now has to use a breather.

“As a father, you try and remedy to help your kids. I had my house tested for radon. I had it tested for mold and everything came up fine,” he said.

“For 14 days sitting in Children’s Hospital, you think and think. And my father's intuition tells me this outdoor grow is a direct effect. It’s not something that comes and goes.”

The couple has been battling for 10 months to change a current 253-foot buffer zone regulation to put 1,000 feet between their home and the cultivation operation. The proposed change in policy was before the Pueblo County commissioners Thursday.

County staff recommended the amendment to be granted, but the commissioners’ final decision won’t come until January.

During a public hearing on the matter Thursday, several people representing the marijuana industry spoke out against the amendment, with most saying that it is a blanket rule that would harm Pueblo County’s marijuana industry as a whole.

The Lisacs have been crafting the amendment for the buffer zone since January, and submitted it in May.

“It’s frustrating. We understand that there’s a process. We just have to be patient,” Brad Lisac said following the hearing Thursday.

George Gregory, owner of High Colorado Farm LLC and a former tobacco farmer from Kentucky, said he has offered to work with the Lisacs.

He has had to deal with foul odors like cabbage all year.

“We have cabbage that has been cut and left in the field — not the most pleasant odor," he told commissioners Thursday.

He said there’s also feedlots in the area that stink.

“There are a lot of things considerable more objectionable, and that’s year-round,” Gregory said, adding that cannabis grown outdoor has an odor for about six weeks.

In 2011, a former marijuana indoor grow was operating without regulations, Brad Lisac said, and he proved the organization was out of compliance.

“In 2013, all of the sudden, another grow popped up there. It was also indoor," he said.

Brad Lisac said he and his wife approached the Pueblo County Planning and Development Department again and were told that the rules had changed.

“They said there was nothing we could do about,” he said.

In 2011, the regulation was that a buffer zone measurement was 500 feet from "property line to property line." In 2013, that shrunk to 250-feet and the language changed to "structure to structure."

“That makes a huge difference — and that’s what is allowing that marijuana grow. The only one that it affected was that one,” Brad Lisac explained.

The company plans to expand its outdoor operation directly behind his backyard.

“It’s right where my children play,” he told The Pueblo Chieftain while standing under a swing set at his home off of 38th Lane.

“This will only make things worse,” Michelle Lisac, an eighth-generation Pueblo County resident, added. “It’s just too close. We’ve invested everything into our home and property.”

Other neighbors living in the area spoke in favor of the amendment during the hearing. There are 66 outdoor marijuana cultivation facilities in Pueblo County, officials with the land-use department said.

“My text amendment now only effects this one facility —and it is just for outdoor facilities. A lot of the people here today have indoor operations. This won’t affect them," Brad Lisac said.

Jim Parco, with Mesa Organics, disagrees.

“I would be doing the same thing he is doing if I were in his shoes,” Parco said. “In this particular case, they don’t understand that they are basically using a hammer to kill a gnat. They are trying to use a big policy for one particular case.”

Parco said it will affect the entire industry in Pueblo, especially since most of the larger operations, are consolidating under Medicine Man Technologies.

The acquisitions are made possible by the passage of House Bill 19-1090, he said, which was signed into law by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on May 29. It opens up Colorado’s cannabis industry to outside investors and enables increased investment by venture capitalists and private equity firms.

This new legislation allows public companies to wholly acquire licensed businesses in Colorado.

Medicine Man has acquired 36 dispensaries, seven cultivations and seven manufacturing facilities, including Starbuds, Strawberry Fields, Los Sueños Farms and Mesa Organics, making it a $170 million company.

“This will become the largest cannabis company in the country. They’ve identified Pueblo County as the place where most of the cultivation and manufacturing is going to happen and with that, comes jobs. We are talking hundreds of jobs,” Parco said.

Parco said there has been a greater increase "in the need of edibles. Those are the oils. Because of the volume of biomass that we need, we can’t get them in indoor facilities.”

“If this policy went into place, it would limit what we can do for outdoor cultivation. This goes right toward the outdoor cultivation, which basically goes to the core of the business model of how we could really base the jobs and the effort here in Pueblo County,” Parco said.

Parco said the industry in Pueblo argued for two years over the current rules and regulations.

“And the set that we have is the set that we came up with — and the set that we have been operating under for five years. We’ve (put) tens of millions of dollars in to this community in capital investment. If they change this rule and apply it retroactively, it could possibly chase an industry away,” Parco said.

“This will definitely effect all of us. We want to find a way to mitigate this issue.”

Parco said it can’t be left up to the fact that someone doesn’t like the smell of marijuana.

“It smells six weeks a year. Any other kind of agriculture smells all year. When you live in an agricultural area, you are going to have odors,” Parco said.

“Let’s think about smart policy over all agriculture. It should not just be continually targeting a singular industry that’s causing revenue generation and job creation in Pueblo. Let’s play by the same set of rules. That’s detrimental and would affect all (cannabis) industry jobs."

Brad Lisac told the hearing audience of mainly cannabis industry members that he didn’t feel they actually understand the amendment he is proposing; it would only affect outdoor facilities. He said it won’t change their jobs, families and way of life.

“This is not a text amendment that we planned to blanket the marijuana industry. It is a buffer for a residence,” Brad Lisac said. “Marijuana does not just smell when it is flowering.

“One-thousand feet is not going to change the industry. One-thousand feet is going to hold the industry to a standard that it should be held to. I think I got an unfair shake to begin with by allowing this marijuana grow to be there in the first place. I am going to prevent that for anybody else in this county in going forward.”

