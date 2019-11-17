The National Park Service is offering an opportunity for visitors to “step back in time” and glimpse the sights, sounds, and smells of life as it might have been at Bent’s Old Fort on the Santa Fe Trail as part of our Holiday Event on Friday, December 6 and Saturday, December 7.



During the day there will be a variety of activities for all ages including Wagon Rides, a Historic Weapons Demonstration, Piñata, Toy Making, and a Hunt for the Yule Log! In the evening is when you have the opportunity for a truly unique experience by reserving a spot on one of our guided candlelight tours of the fort. After the tours enjoy refreshments while caroling around a bonfire.



Reservations are required for the candlelight tours; however please note they are filling up fast. Tours begin on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and start every fifteen minutes afterwards, with the final tour starting at 8:15 p.m. On Saturday, evening tours begin at 5:30 p.m., with new tours starting every fifteen minutes afterwards. The final tour on Saturday begins at 8:15pm. Reservations can be made by calling (719)-383-5026.



