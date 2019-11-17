A total of 560 students in Pueblo County were unaccompanied, homeless or a runaway last year, according to the annual Homeless Detail Report.

November is National Runaway Prevention Month. Health Solutions in Pueblo is taking part in a campaign to help raise awareness about the number of local youth who need support from families.

“We estimate that this number is even higher when accounting for youth who may not have been surveyed through the public school system,” said Madison Dale, system of care coordinator for Health Solutions.

“Pueblo County is fortunate to be a part of the Colorado Rural Collaborative on Homeless Youth, a Collective Impact Initiative pursuing the goal of solving rural youth homelessness.”

Dale said Pueblo is a strong community that could create a positive impact when it works together.

“That is why we ask for your help in achieving this goal,” she said.

The collaboration is looking for individuals and families that would be interested in being a host home provider for runaway and homeless youth between the ages of 12 and 18, for up to 21 days.

“If you have a strong passion for being a supportive individual who can make a difference in the lives of young people and are able to meet the below general requirements, we would love to hear from you,” Dale said.

The general requirements are:

• Be at least 25 years old.

• Pass required background check.

• Provide three written references.

• Agree to participate in programs and training.

• Home must be in safe repair.

• Have a health assessment by a licensed care professional that includes an evaluation of ability to care for youth.

• Verification that others in the home do not suffer from illness or communicable diseases that could affect youth.

• Have homeowners insurance.

If you are interested, contact Dale at madisond@health.solutions or 251-6819.

amestas@chieftain.com

Twitter: @mestas3517