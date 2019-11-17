CANON CITY — A total of $425,000 worth of improvements are complete at The Bank Campground in the Shelf Road Recreation Area.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management Royal Gorge field office staff recently finished improvements to the campground, which serves as one of Colorado’s most notable sport climbing locations, and the popular Gold Belt Tour Byway, which offers a scenic drive between Canon City and Cripple Creek. Staff added 20 campsites, an additional group campsite, a camp host site, and two new vault toilets at the existing campground.

The first phase of the project, completed in April, tripled the size of the day-use parking area and added a day-use area vault toilet.

“This project was undertaken in response to the dramatic increase in visitor use the Shelf Road area has experienced,” said Keith Berger, BLM manager for the Royal Gorge field office. “The improved campground and trailhead are now better equipped to serve the users of the area.”

The Bank Campground has become a popular overnight destination for rock climbers. More than 50,000 climbers, hikers and outdoor enthusiasts visited the site in 2018.

The improvements increase access to the Shelf Road area and accommodate more overnight stays, resulting in enhanced visitor experiences in the area. The site improvements have been completed just in time for the fall and winter climbing season, which tends to be the busiest time of year for the Shelf Road area due to Canon City’s mild weather.

Improvements were funded by BLM maintenance funds, user fee revenue and a partner contribution from the Pikes Peak Climbers Alliance.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps