As the only Pueblo County high school marching band to qualify for the 2019 state competition, Centennial High School's 56-piece unit returned from Grand Junction with a 10th place finish in the Class 3A division.

Centennial last qualified for state in 2017.

"Students started preparing for this competition in June, with mini band camps," said Centennial band director Aubrey Krengel. "We launched an intense camp three weeks before the start of school and almost every Friday, spent four hours in practice. Students were more focused and definitely raised the bar themselves this year.

"We were all very pleased with the performance at state: everyone performed with everything they had and left it all on the field."

When learning that Centennial was the lone area marching band to quality for state, Krengel said students were "awestruck."

"It took quite a while for the reality that they were the only ones to set in, but once it did, it motivated them to push harder to make Pueblo proud."

The performance before judges followed a long bus ride to the Western Slope.



"After the drive, I was eager to hit the turf," said junior Isabella Rodriguez, low brass section leader. "I felt every part of my being working to do the best I could, and as we left the field, I could see the smiles grow on our faces. We knew we came with our Bulldog pride, but we left with an exceptional amount of Pueblo pride."