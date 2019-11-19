ElectrCritters at the Pueblo Zoo will expand this year with more animals and free photos with jolly Old St. Nick, organizers of the popular event said Tuesday.

The attraction was voted “Best Place for Family Entertainment” in The Pueblo Chieftain’s Best of Pueblo. It is presented by Black Hills Energy.

In addition to more than 250,000 lights and more than 150 sculptures, visitors also can tour two buildings with some of the zoo’s favorite exotic animals.

On select nights, there will be free photos with Santa Claus.

Organizers say that guests can enjoy holiday music while warming up in the EcoCenter with a cup of hot chocolate or Solar Roast Coffee at the Candy Cane Café.

The Pueblo Zoo gift shop offers holiday gifts for animal lovers.

New ElectriCritters’ exhibits were exclusively designed for the zoo by local artists, Richard Montano & Design Specialties, sculpted by the PCC SkillsUSA Welding Club, and installed by the “Critter Crew.”

All proceeds raised from the event will go toward the care and feeding of the zoo’s 500 animals. Zoo officials said the event gives a boost to attendance which is crucial in helping the zoo make ends meet during the slower winter months.

Opening night tree lighting and gingerbread house contest: ElectriCritters will kick off with a tree lighting and gingerbread house contest on opening night (November 27).

Times: ElectriCritters runs 5:30–8:30 p.m. on event nights.

Event Dates: November: 27, 29-30, Dec. 1, 5-8, 12-23, 26-29

Santa dates: Santa will be at the zoo and free photos available on Dec. 6, 13, 20-21, 27-28

Prices for tickets (purchased at the zoo before 4 p.m. or through our website): Non-member adult, $8; non-member child, $6; member adult, $6; member child, $4; and children under 3 years old are free.

Full details: https://www.pueblozoo.org/electricritters.