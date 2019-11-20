ANNUAL HISTORICAL ESSAY CONTEST: The Annual Essay contest for 7th graders from area schools concluded with an

awards ceremony at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The community, teachers, parents and students were invited to attend

the ceremony at in the Grand Hall. Seven students were finalists.

Bent County Historical Society has been sponsoring this contest for 54 years. McClave, Las Animas, and Home School kids compete for cash prizes. When the contest first started winners received $5.00 for first place, and now first place is $25,

second $20 and third $15, and honorable mention $10. The essay contest is entitled, “Giving Thanks to our Elders’ History.” The students are encouraged to write about a historical event in Bent County by interviewing a person experiencing the event; a pioneer or homesteader story; interview a person who has lived in Bent County many years and who has seen the changes made here; and research an old building or school, etc. These are some ideas for the students. The story can include photos, poems, a song, be written in verse, or narrative. All previous essays are on file in the Heritage Library and may be accessed for

research purposes.

COMING EVENT: Christmas at the Museum will be held on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Plan to enjoy a $5.00 Wendy’s chili lunch, door prizes, a snowman display, craft corner, music, silent auction, picture booth, and sales table.

CURRENT HOURS: Museum and the Old Trail Gallery are open on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday - Friday 1 - 4 p.m., and Saturday noon to 4 p.m.

Historical Society members are FREE! Visit the Old Trail Gallery for your gifting needs - 20% OFF on clothing – stop by and check it out - no admission charge to shop! Please call to arrange tours of the Museum after hours at 456-6066 or 469-2721. Boggsville is now closed for the season. Thanks to all for your support with our activities!