When Jersey Garoutte steps on the soccer field at Fort Hays State University next fall, she wants to contribute to the team immediately.

The Pueblo West High School senior doesn’t want to redshirt. She doesn’t want to come off the bench.

“I hope I get that starting freshman spot,” Garoutte said. “I want to go and form new bonds on the team and make new friends. And I want to keep working. I want to be a good, all-conference player.”

The standout soccer player signed a National Letter of Intent on early signing day Nov. 13 to play at Fort Hays in Hays, Kan.

Garoutte scored a team-high 20 goals and dished out 12 assists during her junior season last spring.

She said that knowing she’ll be able to continue her career past high school is an exciting prospect.

“It feels really great and I’m super excited,” Garoutte said. “I love my team. I love my new school and I'm really looking forward to it.”

Half-an-hour prior to signing her letter, Jersey’s brother Jax Garoutte signed his letter of intent to wrestle at Utah Valley State University.

The siblings are the same age (though not twins), and have grown up in sports together.

Signing to colleges on the same day was a special occasion for Garoutte, she said.

“It means so much to me, I love him and he’s been my best friend forever,” Garoutte said. “It is kind of sad; this is going to be the first time we’ve really been apart. But it’s a big day for both of us, and I love that.”

Before heading to Kansas, Garoutte will focus on her senior season on the pitch and also will try her hand at diving on Pueblo West’s swim and dive team.

The Cyclones soccer team was 8-7 last season.

Garoutte said she looks to improve as a player, and the team looks to build as well.

“I hope we, as a team, get better,” she said. “We always have crazy goals like to win state or go crazy, I honestly think we need to work on how we work together as a team. I feel like then we’ll be able to make those crazy goals and make them come true.”

