The Pueblo West Metropolitan District Administration building, 109 E. Industrial, and the 2.46 acre parcel of property it sits on are up for sale.

The structure, built in 1970, was home to the district offices until a March 13 “bomb cyclone” weather event lifted the roof and portions of the heating and cooling system from the roof. The building was condemned which prompted district staff to temporarily move offices to the San Isabel Electric building, 781 E. Industrial.

The district board last week agreed to a letter of intent to purchase the Hanson Medical Clinic at 109 E. Burlington for $3 million. The district hopes to raise funds from the sale of its old building to put toward the purchase of the new building.

Although the building at 109 E. Industrial was insured for $1.5 million the district will only receive $850,000 from the insurance company due to depreciation, said Nina Vetter, district manager.

“We will have to finance some portion of it to be able to afford the new offices. That is already included in the 2020 budget,” Vetter said.

According to the proposed 2020 budget document, $400,000 is set aside for administration building costs.

Although the district does not have a certain amount it expects from the sale of it’s old office site, the Pueblo County Assessors website lists the value at $121,868.

“The sale of the building is all pending a board decision. The board will want to make sure it goes toward something that is beneficial to the community,” Vetter said.

The district restricts retail marijuana operations on land it owns. Information on community impact, economic development and a timeline for redevelopment must be included as part of bid proposals.

The district plans to sell the building as is, which includes the known presence of mold and asbestos. Purchasing proposals are located on the district website at http://pueblowestmetro.com/DocumentCenter/View/2292/109-Purchase-Proposal.

The board will accept sealed bid packets up until 4 p.m. Dec. 2 at the temporary offices at 781 E. Industrial Blvd. Appointments to tour the property can be made by calling Ken Roberts 719-547-9801.

