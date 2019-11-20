Since the age of 10, Raegen Emery dreamed of playing college volleyball.

That dream is now a reality as the four-year starter at Pueblo West High School signed a National Letter of Intent to play at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs in 2020.

“It’s surreal,” she said. “It hasn’t sunk in yet. I’ve been dreaming of this since I started and it’s insane.”

Emery was a freshman when the Cyclones reached the final four at the Class 4A state tournament in 2016.

She’s become the leader of a Pueblo West squad that has been to the tournament three times in four years, including a trip this season where Pueblo West went 1-2 and lost to D'Evelyn to end its season.

In that time, Emery said she’s become a better player physically and mentally.

“All the physical stuff is obvious, but I think I’m a lot more thoughtful and that helps a lot,” the senior outside hitter said. “As a freshman, I was not a confident player.”

Emery’s confidence as a senior helped propel the team to return to state a year after missing the tournament.

Going back to the tournament as a senior was one of Emery’s goal’s heading into her final season at Pueblo West.

“I was really emotional after winning regionals,” Emery said. “I wanted this so bad, not just for me, but for the girls. It’s an amazing experience in general and everybody has worked hard for it.”

Her teammates, Emery said, are the reasons she’s been as successful on the court during her career.

There was a time prior to high school where Emery wasn’t sure she wanted to continue playing. Bonds and friendships she made with those on the team helped convince her to keep playing the sport.

“I don’t think I’d be here if it wasn’t for the teams I’ve had,” Emery said. “I don’t think I’d want to play in college if it wasn’t for the teams I’ve been on. I’ve made all my best friends here.”

Emery was named to the Class 4A all-state team, as well as as the South-Central League all-conference team for the third straight season.

The relationships she’s made through volleyball outweigh all the accolades she’s achieved, she said.

When she looks back at her time at Pueblo West, Emery said she’ll think fondest of the times spent with the girls on the team.

“I will never forget these girls,” Emery said. “They’re crazy and so much fun. I love them.”

Now Emery will look to make new bonds at UCCS.

According to Emery, she chose the university due to her familiarity with the campus, the coaching staff and the college’s diverse academic possibilities.

As a Cougar, she’ll hope to continue honing her skills and building her passion for the sport.

“I just hope that I still love it as much as I do right now,” she said. “I loved everything about my visit to UCCS. I love the coaches and the girls.”

