Just a reminder that the deadline is fast approaching for buying wreaths for deceased veterans at Fort

Lyon National Cemetery, Bent County/Las Animas Cemetery, and the cemetery of your choice.

Thanksgiving Day is the deadline.

Wreaths cost $15 each and orders can be mailed to 30835 County Road 15, Las Animas, 81054.

The Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec.14 at Fort Lyon National Cemetery. Immediately following the cemetery, volunteers are needed to place wreaths at both cemeteries.

All help will be appreciated. If you have any questions, please contact Kathleen Tomlin, Las Animas VFW Auxiliary #2411 Coordinator, at 719-456-2948, or Darla Youngblood, Wreaths Across America area coordinator, at 303-670-9077. God bless

our Veterans and God Bless America.