Cold temperatures and possible snow are ushering in Thanksgiving week, said Steve Hodanish, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

“I am highly confident it is going to get colder,” he said. “If that storm does materialize, there will be some accumulating snow Monday night and Tuesday.”

For now, there's already a cold weather system affecting the region.

Overnight Thursday, a low of 22 to 24 degrees with snowfall ranging from 1 to 2 inches is expected, Hodanish said.

“It could get a little slippery in areas, but it shouldn’t be anything too major,” he said. “The farther south you go, the more problems you are going to have.”

For Friday, a 30 percent chance of snow showers is predicted, mainly before 7 a.m. Patchy fog should hang on until 11 a.m. Otherwise, the day's weather should be mostly cloudy with a high of 35 degrees, accompanied by 5 mph winds, according to the weather service.

Temperatures will warm up over the weekend with expected highs in the 50s for Saturday and Sunday, Hodanish said.

“It’s not until we get to next week where we’re going to have some problems.”

Precipitation is expected to begin Monday afternoon and last through Tuesday morning.

A less potent system could also arrive Thanksgiving Day and continue through the holiday weekend, Hodanish said.

