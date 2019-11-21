With Thanksgiving comes one of the busiest travel periods of the year in Colorado and law enforcement is going to step up its DUI enforcement for the occasion.

Beginning today and lasting through Dec. 2, the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and 91 law enforcement agencies across the state including the Pueblo Police Department and Pueblo County Sheriff's Office will participate in a heightened DUI enforcement period targeting drunk drivers.

In 2018, four out of the five Thanksgiving travel period road fatalities in Colorado involved an alcohol-impaired driver, according to CDOT.

Last year, law enforcement agencies arrested 593 impaired drivers through the 10-day Thanksgiving enforcement period.

The crackdown on DUI drivers is part of CDOT's ongoing The Heat Is On campaign aimed at enforcing Colorado DUI and DWAI laws and reducing the number of injuries and fatalities caused by impaired drivers in Colorado.

"Impaired drivers put all roadway users at risk and jeopardize CDOT’s core mission to reduce the rate and severity of crashes on Colorado roads,” said Shoshana Lew, executive director of CDOT. “Law enforcement agencies will closely monitor roads across the state during these enforcement campaigns to ensure everyone gets home safely.”

Noting ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft, CDOT is urging everyone to plan ahead and arrange a sober ride home if they choose to drink.

"The CSP and local law enforcement officers will be sacrificing time with their families to apprehend impaired drivers throughout the Thanksgiving holiday weekend,” said Matthew Packard, chief of the CSP. “We urge people to travel safely and designate a sober driver. The four alcohol-driving related deaths on Colorado roads last Thanksgiving is four too many.”

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: RyanSevvy